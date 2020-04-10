Thunderbirds to thank frontline workers with Vegas hospital flyover

The coronavirus pandemic is putting a damper on a lot of fun lately, but the United States Air Force Thunderbirds will be doing its part to change that.

Brigadier General Robert Novotny says the team is planning a special air show in Las Vegas that will start at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

"We were looking at how we could continue to fly and also give back to the community with a salute to the real heroes out there on the front lines who are keeping us safe from the virus," Novotny said.

The Air Force Thunderbirds are planning to take off with 16 American flags and fly by 16 of the major hospitals in the Las Vegas valley.

"We know who the real heroes in the valley are, and it will give the community a chance to look up for a minute and for them to know we are all in this together," Novotny said.

Saturday's event is a collaborative event with the Nellis Air Force Base, and General Novotny said that the Thunderbirds will be visible throughout the valley once they launch.