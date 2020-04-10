Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Thunderbirds to thank frontline workers with Vegas hospital flyover

The team will launch Saturday afternoon
items.[0].videoTitle
The coronavirus pandemic is putting a damper on a lot of fun lately, but the United States Air Force Thunderbirds will be doing its part to change that.
Posted at 8:23 PM, Apr 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-09 23:23:51-04

The coronavirus pandemic is putting a damper on a lot of fun lately, but the United States Air Force Thunderbirds will be doing its part to change that.

Brigadier General Robert Novotny says the team is planning a special air show in Las Vegas that will start at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

"We were looking at how we could continue to fly and also give back to the community with a salute to the real heroes out there on the front lines who are keeping us safe from the virus," Novotny said.

The Air Force Thunderbirds are planning to take off with 16 American flags and fly by 16 of the major hospitals in the Las Vegas valley.

"We know who the real heroes in the valley are, and it will give the community a chance to look up for a minute and for them to know we are all in this together," Novotny said.

Saturday's event is a collaborative event with the Nellis Air Force Base, and General Novotny said that the Thunderbirds will be visible throughout the valley once they launch.

This article was written by Jordan Gartner for KTNV.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.