Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Thousands flock to Florida beaches despite global push to practice social distancing

Posted: 1:52 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-17 16:52:50-04
items.[0].videoTitle
The coronavirus pandemic has not deterred any spring breakers from hitting the Pinellas County beaches.
Thousands flock to Florida beaches despite global push to practice social distancing

TAMPA, Fla. — While spring breakers head to beach communities, some Florida cities are enacting extra measures amid coronavirus concerns.

In some areas of Fort Lauderdale, public beaches are closing daily at 4:30 p.m. and bars and restaurants must close before 10 p.m. Miami Beach reportedly enacted similar measures with an 11 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants, as well as 4:30 p.m. beach closures, including on South Beach. Other states are closing bars and limiting restaurants to take-out only.

Florida Governor Ron Desantis praised city leaders for the move and said he'd like to see other beach communities implement the same measures.

"I think it’s important that these social distancing measures are implemented so that we are able to prevent infections from running completely out of hand," he said during a news conference Sunday.

The concerns surrounding the virus didn't keep people away from Clearwater Beach over the weekend and on Monday, though.

"I have auto immune diseases and I am a senior. But I really think as long as I’m very safe and I wash my hands constantly, I will be safe and my family will be safe," said Tricia Wood.

Clearwater leaders met Monday to discuss the idea of adding curfews to the beach or closing the sand, but they did not come to a final decision. City leaders plan to discuss with county and state leaders and could make a final decision at Thursday's upcoming city council meeting.

Meanwhile, the governor's office reported Visit Florida is re-evaluating tourism promotion messages and developing long term strategies to keep Florida in mind for potential future travelers.

This article was written by Haley Bull for WFTS .

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.