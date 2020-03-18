Menu

The show will go on. Just from their living rooms.

John Legend performs live on stage at The Alliance for Children's Rights 28th Annual Dinner at The Beverly Hilton, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
The spreading coronavirus canceled several touring performances from A-list musical artists, but those acts have found a new venue to sing: their living rooms.

John Legend, Bono, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Pink, John Mayer, Keith Urban and more have held virtual concerts from their homes as the world continues to practice social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.

Others have participated in unique ways, from Miley Cyrus launching a talk show to OneRepublic holding cooking lessons, to interact from home with fans. Former One Direction singer Niall Horan, Rob Thomas, JoJo, Christine and the Queens and Yungblud are livestreaming directly to fans.

Comedians have gotten in on the act, too. Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon hosted a home from his kitchen on Tuesday.

