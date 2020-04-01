TFD: When you should - and when you shouldn't call 9-1-1 during COVID-19 crisis

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Fire Department says it's getting even more 9-1-1 calls during the coronavirus pandemic.

While there are health emergencies related to coronavirus, firefighters are often responding to situations where a person is simply looking to have general questions answered.

"This is taxing an already stressed public safety system. Protective equipment like masks, gloves and gowns are in short supply across the country, and need to be saved for calls and patients who truly need them," TFD said.

On Wednesday, TFD put out a general reminder of when and when not to call 9-1-1.

Call 9-1-1 if you are:

- Having difficulty breathing or are choking

- Having an allergic reaction

- Having symptoms of a heart attack or stroke

- Are experiencing feelings of confusion, dizziness, or are disoriented

- Having difficulty speaking, walking, or seeing

- Have sudden severe pain

- Involved in an auto accident or have traumatic injuries

- Have fire or law enforcement needs

Do NOT call 9-1-1 if you:

- Want information on COVID-19 or any other medical issue

- Need a ride to the doctors office or need medications refilled

- Want to get tested for COVID-19 or any other medical issue

- Have mild symptoms

- Need help with a chronic or long-term health issue; contact your healthcare provider by phone or video conference if possible

For general information on COVID-19, call 2-1-1 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily.

For questions about symotoms, call 1-844-542-8201.