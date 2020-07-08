Menu

TFD: 14 firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19 this year

None have required hospitalization, spokesperson says
Posted at 5:30 PM, Jul 07, 2020
Of the 632 firefighters in the Tucson Fire Department, 14 have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, a spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

Currently, only two firefighters who tested positive are off the job -- the other 12 have full recovered and are back to work, the TFD spokesperson said.

Tucson Firefighters have also kept busy on the front lines of the pandemic themselves -- as of Monday, July 6, the Tucson Fire Department has responded to 4,845 COVID-19-related calls.

"The Tucson Fire Department continues to provide the highest quality emergency response to the residents and visitors of Tucson while maintaining the safety of its personnel," the fire department said in a statement. "TFD has implemented innovative ways to provide patient evaluation and treatment and has identified effective and efficient ways to care for those impacted by the COVID pandemic."

