TEP will not shut off power, charge late fees to customers through 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Electric Power is extending its relief for those who have been hit hard financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

TEP is extending its suspension of late fees and service disconnections through the end of the year, which began in March.

Currently, the company says it is only required to continue this benefit through Oct. 15, per regulations adopted by the Arizona Corporation Commission.

TEP is also providing payment plans for those with outstanding balances until after the Oct. 15 deadline, and is offering financial assistance to those who have been hit especially hard by the pandemic. The company is encouraging customers to call 520-623-7711 to see if they qualify.