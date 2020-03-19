Tempe closes bars as 14 new virus cases found in Arizona

PHOENIX — Tempe is joining the list of Arizona cities closing bars and gyms and prohibiting dine-in service at restaurants as the effort to contain the coronavirus expands.

Tempe Mayor Mark Mitchell announced the new restrictions on Thursday. Tempe joined Phoenix, Tucson, Flagstaff and other cities in restricting businesses.

The state Department of Health Services said Thursday there were 44 people with COVID-19, up from 30 a day earlier.

State officials say the numbers will increase quickly as authorities boost their ability to confirm people with symptoms have the disease.

Several of the new cases were found in Maricopa County, while Coconino County saw its first case