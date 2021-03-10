Teacher resource non-profit in need of volunteers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Treasures 4 Teachers of Tucson has been able to keep its doors open with the help of donations.

"I mean, it is very stressful," Adrienne Ledford, the non-profit's director said. "I have not made my rent in the year, never not one month have I made my rent."

Ledford says that they have supplies for teachers, but the number of teachers signing up for their membership has gone down. That membership typically pays for the rent.

"Every penny that we make goes to rent."

She hopes that as teachers go back to school that they will also come in to get supplies. However the non-profit is also facing another problem. The amount of volunteers has gone down since the pandemic began.

"I'm hoping my volunteers will start coming back again," Ledford said. "It's very hard to run the place by yourself."

