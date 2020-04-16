Menu

Sunnyside's new grading plan during school closure

Posted at 10:50 PM, Apr 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-16 01:50:47-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Sunnyside District has now decided on its grading plan during the school closure.

For K-8 students, 4th quarter grades will be based on a pass -- fail system.

In high school, students will maintain their current grades through the 4th quarter, but have the chance to improve them, if necessary.

Superintendent Steve Holmes says students can not blow off their 4th quarter assignments.

He says, "We want to be empathetic with the unique situation that our students and parents are in with access to the work and be able to do it with the stressors at home, but at the same time to say that we're done with educational efforts and that you're good enough from what you left at third quarter is not the message we want to be interpreted."

Holmes says the district is considering some type of "virtual" graduation since a normal ceremony is off the table in May.

