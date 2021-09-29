Sunnyside school district keeps mask mandate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A recent ruling found the state law banning mask mandates in schools unconstitutional. Sunnyside Unified School District voTed to continue its mask mandate.

The ruling Monday by a Maricopa County Superior Court judge, opens the door for Arizona school districts to decide whether to have a mask mandate within their schools.

In Tuesday's meeting, the Sunnyside Unified School District Governing Board voted to keep the use of masks for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors while indoors on school facilities, district offices and school buses, according to a letter from Superintendent Steve Holmes. The mask mandate stands for all, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated; however, masks will be optional when outdoors.

SUSD remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety for our in-person learning environment, and this decision allows our district to prioritize health and safety for everyone. Accommodations will be provided for individuals who request an exemption and provide supporting documentation signed by a certified health care professional.

Tuesday's board decision follows many of the current county, state and federal health and safety recommendations.

The district will also continue its pool testing program at all of the Sunnyside schools.

For more information about SUSD's vaccination information, click here.