Students in southern Arizona to take part in virtual student forum

TUCSON, Ariz. - Students across southern Arizona are coming together on Thursday, May 27, for a virtual student forum.

The forum is being put on by the Metropolitan Education Commission, a non-profit focusing on education advocacy.

Patrick Robles is heading into his sophomore year at the University of Arizona and will be taking part in the forum. Robles told KGUN9 the purpose of the forum is to bring high school and college students together to voice their concerns about heading back into the classroom fall semester.

“I’d like to see an open dialogue of community leaders coming together to address the concerns of young people," said Robles.

He added the virtual forum will also be a place where students can come together and talk about some of the obstacles they ran into will learning online.

“We can tell the folks in power what we’ve been going through," he said.

Yusuf Rahman, a student and part of the MEC, told KGUN9 he hopes students who take part in the forum are open to expressing how they've felt during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What I hope to achieve from this forum is sort of some insight into how school closures have impacted us," said Rahman.

Robles told KGUN9 any student in southern Arizona wanting to express concerns they have for the upcoming school year should take part in the forum.

“Look, if you found yourself stressed out during these times, whether it be family matters or having to learn and take in this content through your computer, now is your chance to express your concerns on how we can enhance that learning experience," he said.

The forum is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 27.

Click here for the zoom information.