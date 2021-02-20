Students at the forefront of UArizona State POD

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The state POD (point-of-distribution) at the University of Arizona will begin Monday and behind to all is a special group.

Students are getting hands-on experience while they're on the front lines.

Out of approximately 200 volunteers, half are students—like Maryam Reyad—a senior studying public health.

“I really want to get that experience for my future and working with health professionals will help me like becoming a better leader for the future and like prevent all that pandemic that we might get," said Reyad.

Maryam said she never thought she’d be able to be so hands-on during her time at the university, but is grateful she can help.

Volunteer lead Amie Amaya said although the students can’t actually give shots, they are leaving with experience under their belts.

"What is it, they'll probably be doing in their future career like public health prevention also helping people and even pharmacy people that are just trying to get with the medication. So we kind of try to put them in areas where they'll learn a little bit, not only of their career but help us out as well,” said Amaya.

Some of those jobs include patient aftercare and making sure they have all the information they need.

“I've been mostly doing observation and also I've been doing with scribes," said Reyad.

What means the most is knowing she’s helping the community she calls home.

"It may it makes me really happy because I feel like that's what my role is I really want to impact people in a positive way," she said.

The university is asking for some more volunteers and you don't have to be a student to volunteer. You can sign up here to help out.