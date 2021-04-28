Steps for teenagers looking to get vaccinated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In Arizona, everyone that is 16 and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. However, for those who are 16 and 17, there are a few more steps.

Right now, the Pfizer vaccine is the only shot that can be administered to those who are ages 16 and 17. This vaccine is currently being administered at all of the state-run sites, as well as select pharmacies across the state.

You can find pharmacies with the Pfizer vaccine by clicking here, and selecting the pharmacy closest to you. It will then tell you which vaccine it is administering.

Before you make an appointment, make sure that a parent will be able to go with the child to their appointment. Parental consent must be signed in-person before the vaccine is administered.

For those with children under the age of 16, there are currently studies taking place to see if the vaccine is safe and effective for them.