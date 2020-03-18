Menu

Stay home from Las Vegas: Gov. Steve Sisolak announces of closures of nonessential businesses

Posted: 6:51 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-17 21:51:50-04
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced the closure of nonessential businesses effective as of noon March 18.

Nonessential businesses include places like bars, hair salons and barbershops, nail and tanning salons. It also includes casinos and all gaming machines must be shut down by midnight tonight.

Essential businesses like hospitals, gas stations, grocery stores and convenience stores will remain open.

Restaurants will also be allowed to remain open if they can provide food delivery or curbside pickup. Diners will not be allowed to eat inside of restaurants.

Sisolak started the press conference by talking about medical professionals and others who are working to save the lives of Nevadans. He repeatedly said that now is not the time for people to be gathering for social events and even discouraged play dates and sleepovers.

More than once, the governor used the phrase "Stay home for Nevada" and told those gathered that this would be his last public appearance since he plans to stay home with his family.

12 states have already ordered the closure of bars, restaurants and wineries in their states. Those states include California, Connecticut, Florida, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Washington.

So far, there have been 42 cases confirmed in Clark County, including 1 death. There are 55 people who have tested positive statewide.

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.