Stay-at-home order lifted as Navajo Nation starts reopening

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has rescinded its stay-at-home order, but is encouraging its residents to leave their homes for only emergencies or performing essential activities and errands.

The order was rescinded Sunday, when 24 additional coronavirus cases and zero deaths were reported.

The numbers are a vast change from earlier this year, when the tribe had one of the highest per-capita rates of infection in the U.S.

Last week, the tribe released its reopening plan.

Much of the Navajo Nation has been closed since March as the coronavirus swept through the reservation that extends into New Mexico, Utah and Arizona.