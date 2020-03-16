Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

States begin closing gyms, movie theaters and casinos during the spread of coronavirus

Posted: 2:14 PM, Mar 16, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-16 17:14:39-04
items.[0].image.alt
NIAID Follow Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML
States begin closing gyms, movie theaters and casinos during the spread of coronavirus

A number of states in the last 24 hours have taken the extraordinary step of closing most entertainment venues hoping to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

These restrictions are in line with recommendations by the CDC to limit the number of people in one location.

Here are some of the states who have announced these measures:

Louisiana: On Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said he is limiting the size of gatherings to fewer than 50 people, closing casinos, bars and movie theaters and limiting restaurants to delivery, take out and drive-through orders only.

Michigan: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will shut down all movie theaters. Her announcement came in conjunction with the closure of all dine-in restaurants.

New York: Gyms, movie theaters and casinos will be closed, statewide, effective 8:00 p.m. Monday.

Ohio: After previously closing casinos, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that all recreation centers, movie theaters, bowing alleys, gyms and similar places of entertainment will close.

--

In addition to the aforementioned states, a number of major cities, like San Francisco and Los Angeles, have closed places of entertainment.

The largest theater chain in the US, AMC Theatres, and the largest gym chain, Planet Fitness, are continuing operations in locations where permitted. A request for comment has been left with AMC Theatres and Planet Fitness on their plans moving forward.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.