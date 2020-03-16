States begin closing gyms, movie theaters and casinos during the spread of coronavirus

A number of states in the last 24 hours have taken the extraordinary step of closing most entertainment venues hoping to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

These restrictions are in line with recommendations by the CDC to limit the number of people in one location.

Here are some of the states who have announced these measures:

Louisiana: On Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said he is limiting the size of gatherings to fewer than 50 people, closing casinos, bars and movie theaters and limiting restaurants to delivery, take out and drive-through orders only.

Michigan: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will shut down all movie theaters. Her announcement came in conjunction with the closure of all dine-in restaurants.

New York: Gyms, movie theaters and casinos will be closed, statewide, effective 8:00 p.m. Monday.

Ohio: After previously closing casinos, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that all recreation centers, movie theaters, bowing alleys, gyms and similar places of entertainment will close.

--

In addition to the aforementioned states, a number of major cities, like San Francisco and Los Angeles, have closed places of entertainment.

The largest theater chain in the US, AMC Theatres, and the largest gym chain, Planet Fitness, are continuing operations in locations where permitted. A request for comment has been left with AMC Theatres and Planet Fitness on their plans moving forward.