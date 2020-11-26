State Rep. Andrés Cano tests positive for COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. — State Representative Andrés Cano has tested positive for COVID-19.

Cano says he is asymptomatic and has been tested weekly since the pandemic began. Tests are not required for state legislators, but they are made available if legislature want to be tested.

"COVID-19 cases are spiking throughout our Nation, and nobody is immune— even when precautions are taken," Cano shared in a statement Wednesday evening. "We are in this together and we can protect each other. I urge my fellow Arizonans to take care of their loved ones by avoiding large gatherings and wearing a mask at all times.”

Canto represents the 3rd legislative district in the Arizona House of Representatives. That includes northwest Pima County.

According to Arizona House Democrats, Cano is quarantining at his Tucson home.