State creating rental aid program for impacts from pandemic

Posted at 9:21 AM, Feb 09, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey announced Tuesday that Arizona will launch a new federally funded program to provide rental assistance to people in need of housing help due to unemployment and certain other circumstances caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Ducey's office said the Arizona program will start taking applications on Feb. 23 and provide help in 12 of the state’s 15 counties. According to Ducey's office, Maricopa, Pima and Yuma are receiving federal funding directly and plan their own rental assistance programs. The state program will provide direct payments for rent, utilities and other expenses related to housing stability. The state on Tuesday reported 4,381 additional known COVID-19 cases and 231 additional deaths.

