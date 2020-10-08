Southside organization works to keep communities drug free through different events

A TUCSON ORGANIZATION IS WORKING TO KEEP SOUTHSIDE COMMUNITIES DRUG FREE THROUGH DIFFERENT EVENTS. — TUCSON, Ariz. - A Tucson organization is working to keep southside communities drug free through different events.

Liberty Partnership Kino Neighborhoods Council focuses on keeping youth across different southside communities drug free, according to the organizations president, Jamal Givens.

Givens told KGUN9 the pandemic has hindered many of the ways in which he interacts with youth in the community. He said one of the main ways the organization tries helping families on the southside is by providing them with Narcan, in case they ever need it to save a life.

“This could be a harm reduction effort to assist them just in case they are ever in that situation of overdosing," said Givens.

Givens told KGUN9 the organization is still trying to get Narcan into the hands of those who need it, which is why its partnered with other organizations to get extra Narcan doses to the Tucson Police Department.

“Right now every officer is already carrying one dose of Narcan on their person and I’ve been in those situations where that one dose has been enough, I’ve also been in situations where one dose isn’t enough," said Officer Roman Acosta, who works with the Tucson Police Department.

Officer Acosta said the extra dose of Narcan can be live saving in many situations.

“It’s really really critical sometimes when seconds matter to administer that second dose before TFD can get on scene and to assist with the medical care and administering additional doses if need be," he said.

Givens told KGUN9 the organization, along with the Tucson Police Department will be holding a drive0thru drug take back event on October 17 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at American Eat Co. located at 1439 S. 4th Ave.

The hope is families will get rid of medications they no longer have a need for, subsequently keeping them out of the hands of those who shouldn't have them.