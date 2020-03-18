Menu

Southern Arizona grocery stores open doors early for seniors

Posted: 6:39 AM, Mar 18, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-18 09:39:57-04
Bashas' line for first day seniors are allowed inside early for special hours

TUCSON, Ariz. — Grocery stores are holding special morning hours for seniors to shop.

Bashas', AJs and Food City all opened at 5 a.m. on Wednesday to allow people aged 65 and older to go shopping. This is the first time the grocery chains ever did this.

During the hours, limitations still apply on specific items.

All shoppers must have photo I.D. to prove their age. If a caretaker is required, only one is allowed per person.

Safeway and Albertsons will start senior hours Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Bashas' will host this every Wednesday till further notice.

