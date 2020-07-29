Sonora Quest Labs reports scammers calling with fake COVID-19 test results

TUCSON, Ariz. — A private laboratory company in Arizona says scammers are using its name in fake phone calls about COVID-19 test results.

Sonora Quest Laboratories they've received reports of scammers calling victims and claiming to have the results of a COVID-19 test. The scammers then demand payment or personal information.

Sonora Quest is reminding its customers that they do not collect payments nor provide test results over the phone. Instead, the laboratory provides the test results to physicians, who will relay the information to patients.

The company also says it doesn't charge anything for COVID-19 tests or coronavirus antibody tests that are ordered by a physician.

