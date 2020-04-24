Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Sonora Quest labs announces increase in COVID-19 antibody testing

Private lab company says it will soon have capacity for 1,000 to 3,000 antibody tests daily
items.[0].image.alt
Steve Helber/AP
A technician labels a COVID-19 collection vial at Genetworx Clinical Lab, Friday, April 24, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The lab is processing over 3,000 tests per day from many East Coast states. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Virus Outbreak Virginia Testing
Posted at 3:03 PM, Apr 24, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-24 18:40:50-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — A private laboratory company in Arizona just announced a big upgrade in the fight against COVID-19.

Sonora Quest Laboratories says it will start conducting COVID-19 antibody tests using blood samples. Doctors can start prescribing the tests on Friday, April 24, the company said in a news release.

All testing will be run out of the company's testing lab, which can already run between 1,000 and 3,000 of the antibody blood tests per day. Sonora Quest says they expect that number to increase as they scale up capacity.

RELATED: COVID-19 antibody test plays big role in learning more about the disease

The test from blood collection to results should take about four days, depending on demand, the company said.

Initially, Sonora Quest will only conduct doctor-prescribed tests among those who have been without symptoms for at least 10 days. By early May, Sonora Quest says they expect to begin offering direct-to-consumer antibody tests, where anyone can schedule a test without a physician's order and without insurance.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.