Sonora, Mexico officials place non-essential travel restriction on Arizona

Government officials in Sonora, Mexico have implemented a non-essential travel restriction against Arizona in response to the growing spread of coronavirus in our state.

The announcement was made Wednesday by Sonora Governor Claudia Pavlovich Arellano and will be put into place during the July 4 weekend.

The restriction was implemented in an effort to mitigate travel to beaches, especially prior to the holiday weekend, according to state officials.

Arizona has seen a surge in confirmed coronavirus cases in recent days, with the state breaking a new record for coronavirus cases reported in a 24-hour period, with 4,787 new single-day cases.

Officials say the restriction will be put into place at the border crossing points between Arizona and Mexico, and that essential travel is allowed.

Some of the activities that officials deem essential include work, commercial crossings and activities related to health.