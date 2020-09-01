Some Sierra Vista city facilities reopening

TUCSON, Ariz. — Several city facilities in Sierra Vista are reopening Tuesday.

The city announced the reopening of the Henry F. Hauser Musuem, The Cove and the lobbies of several other city buildings, including the Sports Division, City Hall, the Pedro Castro Maintenance Center, the Ethel H. Berger Center, Oscar Yrun Community Center, Sierra Vista Police Department, and Sierra Vista Public Library.

The city also said the splash pad at Len Roberts Park is open now from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Oct. 15.

In a statement, Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller said the decision came amid a decline in COVID-19 cases in the city.

“As we reopen, we must do so gradually and remain vigilant to keep our case numbers low to ensure we do not lose the progress we’ve made," Mueller said in the statement.

The Henry Hauser Museum is limiting the number of visitors allowed in its building, for now. The Cove is open for lap swimmers, but reservations will be required.