Some sheriffs ask to reduce jail population amid virus worry

PHOENIX (AP) — Concerned about the spread of coronavirus, some Arizona sheriffs are calling for the release of certain offenders from jail and urging police agencies to issue citations rather than arrest people.

Fifty inmates have been released in Coconino County.

Pima County's Sheriff has proposed several reduction measures, such as either releasing people jailed on probation violations or sending them to prisons.

It's unclear whether releases related to COVID-19 have occurred in Maricopa and Pima counties.

At least 104 coronavirus cases have been reported in Arizona, leading to one death.

None have been reported in jails and prisons.