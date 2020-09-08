Some call for end to COVID-19 rules as Arizona cases decline

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials are reporting just over 80 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

The Department of Health Services reported Tuesday an 81 additional cases statewide. So far, 5,221 people in the state have died of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

There have been 206,045 confirmed cases.

The state, once a national hot spot for infections, continues to see a downward trend in infections and hospitalizations.

Despite the declines, officials warned the public to keep up preventive measures over the Labor Day weekend.

That didn’t stop a rally at the state Capitol calling for an end to all COVID-19 restrictions.