Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Some call for end to COVID-19 rules as Arizona cases decline

items.[0].image.alt
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, left, Phoenix Vice Mayor Betty Guardado, middle, and Dr. Lily DeBlieux, right, Superintendent of the Pendergast Elementary School District, stands near pallets totaling more than one million pieces of PPE to help Phoenix schools reopen for the 2020-2021 school year in a Phoenix Convention Center hall as the City of Phoenix begins to ship the supplies out to schools Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Virus Outbreak Arizona
Virus Outbreak Arizona
Virus Outbreak Arizona
Virus Outbreak Arizona
Virus Outbreak Arizona
Virus Outbreak Arizona
Posted at 2:08 PM, Sep 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-08 17:08:45-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials are reporting just over 80 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

The Department of Health Services reported Tuesday an 81 additional cases statewide. So far, 5,221 people in the state have died of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

There have been 206,045 confirmed cases.

The state, once a national hot spot for infections, continues to see a downward trend in infections and hospitalizations.

Despite the declines, officials warned the public to keep up preventive measures over the Labor Day weekend.

That didn’t stop a rally at the state Capitol calling for an end to all COVID-19 restrictions.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK ...