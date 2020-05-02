Some Arizona sheriffs won't enforce Gov. Ducey's stay-at-home order

At least three Arizona sheriffs say they will not fully enforce Gov. Doug Ducey’s extended stay-at-home order.

Most non-essential businesses have remained closed across the state, but there is some rebellion.

Some businesses have reopened, without permission, when the governor failed to lift the stay-at-home order on Thursday. Some Arizonans have also protested, saying social distancing rules should be loosened immediately, in part to save small businesses from ruin.

Anyone who defies the governor’s stay-at home-order, including businesses that reopen in violation, are committing a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said he won’t enforce the penalties. Lamb said the governor’s order seemingly conflicts with the U.S. Constitution.

"Keeping people from going out and working and being able to live their lives like they normally do," Lamb said. "I think you can make a clear claim that that’s a constitutional violation."

Lamb added that refusing to let people inside businesses and restricting gatherings could be a violation of the First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.

Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster, at Thursday's Board of Supervisors meeting, said his deputies are not going to be the "social distancing police."

"It’s my job to ensure their freedoms and liberties are safeguarded," Schuster said. "I am not going to make criminals out of law abiding citizens that are struggling to make ends meet and put food on the table."

He clarified Friday, saying it is recommended and advisable to take precautions against coronavirus.

Friday afternoon, a spokeswoman for the Gila County Sheriff’s Office told ABC15, "We are encouraging people to follow CDC guidelines, but we will not be arresting anyone or closing any businesses."

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has taken action to enforce the stay-at-home order. Last month, deputies issued criminal citations to Euro Pizza Cafe in Fountain Hills. MCSO deputies accuse that business of illegally being open to dine-in customers.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office told ABC15, it will look at every reported violation on a case-by-case basis.

The Navajo County Sheriff's Office said it is following the Governor’s Executive Order and will address issues as needed. "In Navajo County, we have had great cooperation from the citizens and business owners during this difficult time," Chief Deputy Brian Swanty said.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, deputies have had very few issues with businesses, and the three or four they have had, were resolved through a phone call.

Phoenix police say they have not issued any citations or made any arrests, so far. Their strategy is to "lead with education" in an effort to have self-compliance.