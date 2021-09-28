Some Arizona school districts renew mask policy after ruling

PHOENIX (AP) — A handful of school districts are prolonging mask mandates after a judge ruled Arizona's ban on them was unconstitutional.

Scottsdale Unified School District, Paradise Valley Schools and Tucson's largest school district announced they would continue to enforce mask-wearing among students and faculty.

The Arizona Daily Star, however, reports Tucson Unified School District intended to continue its mask mandate regardless of the court outcome.

Meanwhile, school districts in more conservative-leaning parts of the state will continue to encourage, but not mandate, masks.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge on Monday rejected the ban on school and local mask mandates.

At least 29 public school districts enacted mask requirements.