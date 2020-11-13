Some Arizona grocery stores add product limits ahead of the holidays

TUCSON, Ariz. — Ahead of the Thanksgiving, Hannukah, and Christmas rushes to the grocery store and the upcoming flu season, some of the major grocery chains and retail stores have begun to reimplement limitations on toilet paper, cleaning supplies, and other items that were in high demand earlier this year.

Some have maintained the limitations that were put in place back in March. Others have not implemented any current restrictions.

Albertsons and Safeway, Bashas, Fodo City, AJs Fine Foods, Target, and Kroger have put restrictions in place on some of those high-demand items.

"In some markets, we may ask customers to respect quantity limits of select, high-demand items like paper products to help ensure more customers will be able to purchase the products that they need," a spokesperson for Albertsons and Safeway said.

Albertsons and Safeway are owned by the same company.

"As products run low, we are replenishing them just as soon as the supply chain allows," the statement read.

Kroger, which is the parent company of Fry's Food Stores, said it had temporarily put limits on toilet paper, paper towel, hand soap, and disinfecting wipes. Currently, the limit is two per customer.

That change went into effect on Monday, USA Today reported. It is also listed under the safety measures section of the Fry's website.

Bashas, which also owns AJ's Fine Foods and Food City, has also implemented limits on some cleaning and paper products.

"While we expect no disruptions in the supply chain, we’re implementing some precautionary quantity limits on these items to ensure that we can maintain stock levels between deliveries to our Chandler warehouse," the statement said.

At Target and Walmart, signs limiting customer purchases of toilet paper, paper towel, flushable wipes, and cleaning supplies, remained posted on store shelves.

A spokesperson for Sprouts Farmers Markets told ABC15 on Wednesday evening that there are no restrictions on any items at its stores.