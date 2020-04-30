'Social Distancing Drive-Thru Zoo' opens this weekend in virus weary N.Y. state

Families in upstate New York are in for a treat as the state has been in the grips of the spread of COVID-19 for weeks.

Niagara County Down Under is teaming up with the group Party Animals to present a "Social Distancing Drive-Thru Zoo."

Visitors can see more than 40 animals - including kangaroos, camels, sheep and a miniature cow - all from the comfort of their car.

There is no admission price, but donations are greatly appreciated. The event is a fundraiser to raise money for animal care, food and hay. Laura Kagels planned to open Niagara County Down Under this spring as a way to share her 12 kangaroos with the community, but the COVID-19 pandemic put those plans on hold.

This weekend's drive-thru zoo will take place from Noon to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Niagara County Down Under is located in North Tonawanda. Visitors should enter at 630 Erie Avenue, across from the Dr. Huggs Car Wash.

Donations can be made through PayPal at swkennels@yahoo.com.