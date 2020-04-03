Small business owners make face shields using 3-D printers, laser cutters

TUCSON, Ariz. - Small business owners across Tucson are shutting down regular operation and starting to produce face shields for healthcare workers in need.

Marco Zacarias is the owner of Zacarias Engineering, a company that specializes in 3-D printing an array of different items. After seeing a Facebook post from the Pima County Department of Health, he realized he could use all eight of his printers to help produce face shields.

Stacy Gowler is the owner of the Gowlery, a small business she's owned and operated for the past five years.

“The majority of what I do is working with realtors and lenders and doing closing gifts for them," said Gowler.

She too saw the Pima County Health Department's post on Facebook and realized she could do a lot to help by using her laser cutter.

Zacarias said since he and his girlfriend decided to start making face shields they've made about 200.

However, Gowler has had a bit of a harder time. She told KGUN9 she has not been able to get all of the necessary materials to make the face shields because most are severly backordered online.

“That so far has kind of been the biggest hang up," she said.

Paula Mandel, the Deputy Director for the Pima County Health Department said they decided to go straight to the community for help producing face shields because of how low healthcare workers are on personal protective equipment.

We are running short on those pieces of protective equipment," she said.

Anyone who has the required materials to make face shields or is willing to donate can click here.