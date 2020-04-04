Menu

Singer P!nk revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19, donates $1 million

Posted: 7:18 PM, Apr 03, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-03 22:38:37-04
2019 Invision
Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Singer Pink poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards in London, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
P!nk revealed on Friday that she has recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago.

P!nk said that she and her 3-year-old son, Jameson, had COVID-19 symptoms and her physician administered a test of the virus. After her family sheltered at home for two weeks, she re-tested earlier this week for the virus, which came back negative.

"It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible," P!nk said. "This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities."

P!nk said that she is making a pair of $500,000 contributions to help the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

"I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center," P!nk said. "Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund."

P!nk, 40, has won three Grammy Awards and has sold seven studio albums that have been ranked platinum.

Justin Boggs is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk.

