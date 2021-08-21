Watch
Silenced by COVID, mariachi Mass returns to Tucson cathedral

Darryl Webb/AP
After morning Mass, Mariachi band Los Changuitos Feos (Ugly Little Monkeys) preform for parishioners outside in the courtyard of St. Augustine Cathedral Sunday, Aug. 18, 2021 in downtown Tucson. For the hundreds of worshipers gathered in this Spanish colonial church, and other congregations across the Southwest, the unique sound of mariachi liturgy is more than just another version of choir. It evokes a borderlands identity where spirituality and folk music have blended for centuries. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Posted at 12:48 PM, Aug 21, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A blast of trumpet flourishes and guitarron bass breaks the solemn hush of Mass on a torrid August desert morning.

Decked out in gold-embroidered suits, nine musicians pick, strum and trumpet the entrance hymn under tall stained-glass windows.

After more than a year of silence due to the pandemic, mariachis are back playing Sunday services at Tucson's St. Augustine Cathedral, where the colorful and sonorous tradition dates back a half-century and fuses Roman Catholicism with Mexican American pride.

For the hundreds of worshippers gathered in this Spanish colonial church, and other congregations across the Southwest, the unique sound of mariachi liturgy evokes a borderlands identity blending spirituality with folk music.

