Sierra Vista extends closure of city buildings following Ducey's order

SIEERA VISTA, Ariz. — The City of Sierra Vista has announced Friday city buildings will remain closed to the public for now following Gov. Ducey extended executive order.

On April 29, Governor Doug Ducey announced the a new amendment statewide, “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected” executive order. The order extends until May 15 for gradual economic reopening in Arizona.

The order allows retail businesses to begin offering curbside pickup services starting May 4, with a goal to resume partial openings May 8 that incorporate social distancing and sanitation protocols, according to a press release from city of Sierra Vista.

“Like many businesses, the City has continued to operate under these difficult circumstances. We have continued to provide public services to care for our City and our residents. Under executive orders from the Governor’s office, staff who are able have been telecommuting and those who can’t telecommute are practicing safe social distancing while performing their jobs," Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller said.

City buildings and facilities were closed in early March beginning of April following Ducey's executive order in response to COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents are asked to continue sanitation measures and maintain social distancing, and to wear masks while in public.

Plans to reopen the city and continue programs is being finalized allowed by the expiration of current executive order or by a new order.