Sierra Vista closes some park amenities following Gov. Ducey executive order

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — The city of Sierra Vista is closing come park amenities effective Saturday at 5 p.m. following Governor Ducey's executive order on essential services.

The following amenities will be closed:

Basketball courts

Playgrounds

Public park restrooms

The city parks will remain open for individual activities and following social distancing by keeping 6-feet of space between themselves and others..

“We urge Sierra Vistans to heed the governor’s guidance by spending as much time as possible at home, while practicing strict physical distancing when out in public. It’s important to get exercise and enjoy the great outdoors to stay healthy, but only to the extent such activities can be done safely and in compliance with the state’s guidance," Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller said.

