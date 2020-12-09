Senator Mark Kelly talks pandemic relief, mask mandates in Arizona

PHOENIX — One week after being sworn into office, Senator Mark Kelly talked with us about coronavirus pandemic relief and the measures he approves of for our state.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Senator Kelly told Nick Ciletti Wednesday that he expects news regarding an aid proposal soon, saying he believes there is enough support from leaders to pass one.

Sen. Kelly said expanded unemployment benefits remains at the top of the list of important issues to tackle as Arizonans continue to struggle through the pandemic.

Nick Ciletti asked Sen. Kelly about whether he supports a statewide mask mandate.

"It's a necessary step," Sen. Kelly said about wearing masks. He believes that if a larger mask mandate were to come from someone like Governor Doug Ducey, it may convince more people to wear masks. He said it's one of the few tools we have to slow the spread of the virus.

In the meantime, Kelly said vaccinations will "take some time," noting that there will be limited roll-outs in the beginning and then a larger push to vaccinate more Arizonans and Americans.

"We need 75% of the population to be vaccinated."