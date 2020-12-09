Senator Kyrsten Sinema: $13 million heading to Arizona in federal COVID relief funds

WASHINGTON — Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly said Wednesday that $13 million in federal COVID relief funds will be sent to help increase access to public safety resources.

The funds will help reimburse the Arizona Department of Health Services for purchases of gowns, coveralls, disposable thermometers, gloves, and N95 masks to avoid the spread of COVID-19, announced Senator Sinema.

"Today's funding will help shore up budgets in Arizona and continue to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect frontline health workers caring for Arizona families during the pandemic," said Sinema.

These funds were approved after Sinema's urging of the President to issue a Major Disaster Declaration for Arizona.

"These funds are important to ensure Arizona can continue getting our health care workers the protective equipment they need to safely treat patients as we face a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. To slow that rise all Arizonans should follow public health guidance including wearing masks and social distancing," said Kelly.

The Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency funds help cover 75% of over $17 million that was spent on reimbursement costs from May to June 2020 for the Arizona Department of Health Service's COVID-19 pandemic response.

