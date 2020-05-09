Sen. McSally recognizes nurses at St. Mary's, St. Joseph's hospitals

TUCSON, Ariz. — This week is nurses appreciation week and nurses at St. Mary's and St. Joseph's hospitals were recognized in a special way Friday.

Senator Martha McSally delivered certificates to those two hospitals as a way to say thanks.

The senator says national nurses week is to honor the selfless tireless and compassionate care nurses provide during this outbreak.

McSally said "All nurses are special but these certificates of recognition are to these nurses here. We are doing this at hospitals around the state just to tell them we love them, we pray for them, we honor them and we are with them as we are fighting this disease every single day on the frontlines."

She says as the state reopens she believes Arizonans will be smart about it and continue to practice social distancing.