Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Sen. McSally donates blood in Tucson amid blood shortages

Posted: 7:30 PM, Apr 06, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-06 22:30:01-04
items.[0].videoTitle
Leaders are stepping in to help amid the pandemic today Senator Martha McSally donated blood in Tucson.

Leaders are stepping in to help amid the pandemic today Senator Martha McSally donated blood in Tucson.

The American Red Cross is currently facing severe blood shortages because of COVID-19.

Senator McSally said donating blood is one thing Arizonans can do to help.

She also talked about the supply of ventilators in the state.

McSally said "Well, Arizona has received three shipments, I understand, from the governor's office, from the national stockpile. And they are distributing them out, through the counties, to the local hospital, and to the tribal hospitals as well.

The Red Cross says there are about 85,000 fewer blood donations because of blood drive cancellations.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.