Sen. McSally donates blood in Tucson amid blood shortages

Leaders are stepping in to help amid the pandemic today Senator Martha McSally donated blood in Tucson.

The American Red Cross is currently facing severe blood shortages because of COVID-19.

Senator McSally said donating blood is one thing Arizonans can do to help.

She also talked about the supply of ventilators in the state.

McSally said "Well, Arizona has received three shipments, I understand, from the governor's office, from the national stockpile. And they are distributing them out, through the counties, to the local hospital, and to the tribal hospitals as well.

The Red Cross says there are about 85,000 fewer blood donations because of blood drive cancellations.