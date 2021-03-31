Sen. Mark Kelly administers COVID-19 vaccine doses in Tucson

SEN. MARK KELLY VOLUNTEERED AT A VACCINE CLINIC IN TUCSON WEDNESDAY MORNING. — Sen. Mark Kelly volunteered at a vaccine clinic in Tucson Wednesday morning.

The Arizona Senator had administered other vaccines while working on the International Space Station.

Today I joined nurses from @ElRioHealth to help administer vaccines to folks in South Tucson. Getting vaccinated is the most powerful tool we have in the fight against COVID-19, so be sure to get yours as soon as you’re able. Who knows — I might be there to give it to you. pic.twitter.com/TR7JkYplPs — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) March 31, 2021

Kelly is encouraging people to continue to listen to health officials in the coming months, and to continue to wear masks.

"It's great to see people coming in to get their Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and they only have to do this once here at El Rio Health Center, and people are excited," he said. "And it's really nice for me to be able to be productive, to vaccinate people that are coming thru in their cars."

According to a news release from Kelly's office, he recently helped secure more than $135 million in COVID relief for Arizona Community Health Centers -- including $18.7 million for El Rio Health Centers' vaccination efforts.