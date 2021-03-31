Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Sen. Mark Kelly administers COVID-19 vaccine doses in Tucson

items.[0].image.alt
Office of Sen. Mark Kelly/Twitter
Sen. Mark Kelly administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tucson's south side.
Sen. Mark Kelly administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tucson's south side.
Posted at 4:42 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 19:42:33-04

SEN. MARK KELLY VOLUNTEERED AT A VACCINE CLINIC IN TUCSON WEDNESDAY MORNING. — Sen. Mark Kelly volunteered at a vaccine clinic in Tucson Wednesday morning.

The Arizona Senator had administered other vaccines while working on the International Space Station.

Kelly is encouraging people to continue to listen to health officials in the coming months, and to continue to wear masks.

"It's great to see people coming in to get their Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and they only have to do this once here at El Rio Health Center, and people are excited," he said. "And it's really nice for me to be able to be productive, to vaccinate people that are coming thru in their cars."

According to a news release from Kelly's office, he recently helped secure more than $135 million in COVID relief for Arizona Community Health Centers -- including $18.7 million for El Rio Health Centers' vaccination efforts.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.