Scientists warn of Spain's 'premature' exit from lockdown

Felipe Dana/AP
Firefighters wearing protective suits wait outside a nursing home before disinfecting it in efforts to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, March 30, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Posted at 4:11 PM, Apr 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-10 19:11:49-04

The Spanish government says it trusts that allowing the return of non-essential workers to factories and construction sites next week won’t cause a significant resurgence in coronavirus infections.

Some experts had warned it is too early to ease the two-week lockdown on broader parts of heavy industry. Who exactly returns to work at the end of Easter will be outlined in Friday’s Cabinet meeting although authorities have said that manufacturing and construction will be among them, but not shops.

Office workers are encouraged to work from home. The virus has claimed at least 15,800 lives and officially infected over 152,000 so far.

