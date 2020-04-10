Scientists warn of Spain's 'premature' exit from lockdown

The Spanish government says it trusts that allowing the return of non-essential workers to factories and construction sites next week won’t cause a significant resurgence in coronavirus infections.

Some experts had warned it is too early to ease the two-week lockdown on broader parts of heavy industry. Who exactly returns to work at the end of Easter will be outlined in Friday’s Cabinet meeting although authorities have said that manufacturing and construction will be among them, but not shops.

Office workers are encouraged to work from home. The virus has claimed at least 15,800 lives and officially infected over 152,000 so far.