School accountability measures up in the air amid pandemic

PHOENIX (AP) — The coronavirus has prompted the Arizona Legislature to cancel statewide standard tests and skip grading schools for the 2019-2020 school year and the federal government waived its own school accountability requirements.

But KJZZ reports it's not yet clear whether it will be possible in the current school year to grade schools' academic performance as was done before the pandemic.

Bullhead City Elementary School District Superintendent Carolyn Stewart and others hope the state Board of Education will support continuing the suspensions of the testing and grading.

The board expects to take a position on the issue but state and federal lawmakers will have the final say.