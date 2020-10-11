San Tan Foothills HS temporarily closes after 'cluster' of COVID-19 cases identified

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A "cluster" of COVID-19 cases was identified Friday at San Tan Foothills High School in San Tan Valley, the Pinal County Public Health Department said Sunday.

After evaluation between the health department, the high school and the Florence Unified School District, health officials "has deemed the school's onsite closure to start contact tracing and quarantine"to help control the outbreak.

The health department is working with school staff and students who may have been exposed to COVID-19, in which those individuals will be asked to quarantine for 14 days.

The last identified case was Oct. 7 and the temporary school closure is from Monday, Oct. 12 - Wednesday Oct. 21, according to PCPHD. If new cases arise after the last known date, the closure may be extended.

The decision to close the school has not been taking lightly, but the primary mission of a Public Health Department is to protect the health of the community, and Pinal County Public Health believes closing onsite learning and activities at the school to be the most appropriate step in order to contain and stop the spread as quickly as possible. Pinal County Public Health

For more information about COVID-19 in Pinal County, visit here.