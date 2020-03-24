Sam's Club offers special hours, concierge service for seniors

Sam's Club announced on Tuesday that it will begin offering special shopping hours and "shop from your car" service for seniors amid a rush for supplies amid the spread of coronavirus.

Starting on Thursday, Sam's Club stores will have early shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 to 9 a.m. for seniors and those with disabilities or compromised immune systems. The special shopping hours will be available until further notice.

Also on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 to 9 a.m., Sam's Club locations will allow seniors and those at risk to shop from their cars. Shoppers can park at a designated parking locations and can place their order from their car. A Sam's Club employee will retrieve the products for the customer.

Sam's Club is among a number of retailers offering special senior only shopping hours. In recent days, Kroger, Dollar General, Target and Walmart have announced special hours for seniors.

Justin Boggs is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @jjboggs or on Facebook .