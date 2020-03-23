Menu

Salvation Army of Tucson Food and Supply Drive

Posted: 6:54 AM, Mar 23, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-23 10:37:40-04
TUCSON, Ariz.-- The Salvation Army of Tucson is holding a food and supply drive starting March 23.

If you need to receive food and supplies you must be over 65 and unable to shop for yourself.

You can contact the Salvation Army if you'd like the supplies to be delivered to you home.

Donations that are needed are juice boxes, canned food and hygiene products.

You can donate at the following location:

  • For the Downtown and West side Tucson: The Salvation Army Hospitality House,

1002 N Main, 795-9671, 7 am to 7 pm, 7 days per week

  • For Eastside and Central Tucson: Salvation Army All Nations Corps Community Center, 1001 N Richey, 795-4504, 9:30 am to 5pm, Monday – Friday,
  • For the North side: Salvation Army Amphi Corps Community Center, 218 E Prince,

888-1299, 9:30 am to 5pm, Monday - Friday

  • For Green Valley: Salvation Army Green Valley Service Center, 555 N La Canada Drive, Suite 101A, Green Valley, 520-625-3888, 9:30 am to 5pm, Monday - Friday
