Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Ruling due Monday in tribal case over virus relief funding

items.[0].image.alt
Gavel shot
Posted at 5:38 PM, Apr 24, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-24 20:38:05-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A federal judge says he will issue a decision Monday on a request from tribal nations to temporarily halt the distribution of $8 billion in coronavirus relief funding.

State and local governments started getting direct payments this week, but tribal governments have not received any money set aside for them.

More than a dozen tribes have sued the U.S. Treasury Department to keep Alaska Native corporations from getting a share of the funding.

The Treasury Department says the corporations are eligible.

The tribes and the department disagree on a definition of "Indian Tribe'' that's included in the CARES Act.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.