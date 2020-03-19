Roadhouse Cinema lays off 109 employees in Tucson amid citywide coronavirus shutdown

TUCSON, Ariz. — Roadhouse Cinemas has laid off 109 of its employees amid the economic fallout from efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus known as COVID-19.

The news comes via a Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification Act (WARN Act) filing with the state of Arizona. Employers are required by law to file such notifications within 60 days of firing or laying off a large number of employees.

Roadhouse owner Scott Cassell said the theater is only offering customers takeout food and delivery, and only 10 people remain on its staff. Cassell says they decided to lay off the rest of the employees so they could collect unemployment benefits until the theater is able to reopen.

Cassell also emphasized Roadhouse is offering special deals for customers during the closure, including a free popcorn or movie pass with some orders.

The laid off employees haven't worked at the theater since 8 p.m. Tuesday. That's when Mayor Regina Romero issued an emergency declaration, and ordered the temporary closure of all dine-in services at restaurants in the city. The order also closed gyms, bars and other places where large groups of people congregate.

The closure comes amid similar federal guidelines from the White House, urging all Americans to avoid any gathering of more than 10 people for at least 15 days to slow the spread of COVID-19. Public health officials worry if too many people get sick too quickly, the healthcare system will become overwhelmed.

The Roadhouse Cinemas representative said they "absolutely" want to hire all their employees back, if possible, when they're able to reopen.