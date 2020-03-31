Menu

Rio Nuevo offers free assistance in small business loan process

Posted: 4:52 PM, Mar 31, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-31 19:52:30-04
TUCSON, Ariz. — Rio Nuevo is offering the community with free assistance during small business loan process during the pandemic.

Rio Nuevo is providing support in alleviating pressures with step-by-step instructions on how to apply for SBA loans in navigating through the Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Paycheck Protection Program.

Assistance is also be provided to Rio Nuevo District businesses starting April 1.

“We’re here for the community and want to ensure that District merchants are able to navigate the sometimes difficult process of completing SBA loan documents, especially during this hurried and confusing time. We’re here to help," Rio Nuevo Chief Financial Officer Dan Meyers said.

The loans will cover payroll costs, paid sick leave, employee salaries, health insurance premiums, rent, utilities, and mortgage interest payments.

For more information, visit here.

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.