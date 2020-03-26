Menu

Reusable bag policy change at Trader Joe's

Posted: 6:02 AM, Mar 26, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-26 09:06:40-04
TUCSON, Ariz. - Even if you normally opt for paper bags instead of plastic, switching to reusable can have a lot of benefits. But with growing concerns over COVID-19, Tucson-area Trader Joe's stores are changing their policy for those environmentally-friendly bags.

Store employees say customers will still be allowed to use reusable totes, but workers will no longer bag groceries; shoppers will have to fill the bags themselves.

This new policy is in effect for all Tucson Trader Joe's stores.

Trader Joe's has been selling its reusable bags since the 70's, and they've become really popular! Click here to learn more about the materials they're made from, the price and size available to customers.

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.