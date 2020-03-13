Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Retailer shuts down locations, online shop amid coronavirus emergency

Posted: 4:22 PM, Mar 13, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-13 19:22:47-04
items.[0].image.alt
This photo shows the Patagonia logo on items in the brand section of a retail department store Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in New York. Patagonia, an outdoor gear company, is passing along the $10 million it saved from tax cuts to non-profit environmental groups. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Retailer shuts down locations, online shop amid coronavirus emergency

On the same day President Donald Trump issued a national emergency, outdoor clothing retailer Patagonia announced plans to shut down its physical and online stores amid the spread of coronavirus.

Patagonia became the largest known retailer nationally to shutter operations in response to coronavirus fears.

The move, Patagonia's CEO said, was to minimize risk to employees and the public.

"We encourage our friends everywhere to take the extra precautions necessary to safeguard their health and that of others," CEO Rose Marcario said. "It’s everyone’s responsibility to help stop the spread of this virus. "

"Over the years, as our Patagonia community has been faced with challenges, I have always been inspired by how we emerge stronger and with an even deeper sense of purpose," Marcario added." We will persevere through this challenge, too."

The company will close at the end of the day Friday and will wait two weeks to reassess.

Marcario said that all employees will receive their regular pay during the closure.

Patagonia operates 37 stores nationally.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.